HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax continue to investigate the murder of David Robert Boyko 25 years after his death. Investigators say they believe that there are people who have information that could help solve his murder.

On May 12, 1996, around 1:25 p.m., police say they received a report that a pedestrian had found an injured man at the end of Morris Road in Burnside Industrial Park in Dartmouth, N.S.

Boyko, originally from Manitoba, had been shot and died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

Police say Boyko was last seen on May 12, 1996, around 6 a.m. leaving a hotel in Dartmouth.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Boyko's murder to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Boyko's case is part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program which offers cash rewards of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for specified major unsolved crimes.