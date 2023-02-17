Halifax police continue to seek information into 2021 killing of Joseph Beals
Police continue to investigate the homicide of Joseph Beals who was shot and killed in Dartmouth, N.S., nearly two years ago.
Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a utility pole at the intersection of Mount Edward Road and Cranberry Crescent just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2021.
Police found Beals, who was the driver of the vehicle, suffering life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to hospital, where he later died. Beals was 25 at the time of his death.
Following further investigation, police determined the shooting was the cause of the crash.
Beals' death has since been ruled a homicide, but no one has been charged.
In a news release Friday, Halifax Regional Police says investigators believe there are people who have information that could help solve Beals' murder.
"They are asking anyone with information to do the right thing and come forward with what they know; even the smallest piece of information could be the key to progressing the investigation into Joseph’s murder," read the release.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Last year, Beals' case was added to Nova Scotia's Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers cash rewards up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the homicide.
Callers must contact the rewards program at 1-888-710-9090, must provide their name and contact information, and may be called to testify in court.
Police say the amount of the award is based on the investigative value of the information provided.
