Halifax police continue to seek information related to 1997 disappearance of Daniel Baker

Daniel Baker was 40 years old. He was described as six-foot one, about 155 pounds, with short dark blonde hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. (Source: Halifax Regional Police) Daniel Baker was 40 years old. He was described as six-foot one, about 155 pounds, with short dark blonde hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. (Source: Halifax Regional Police)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

  • Suspects flee after alleged attempted carjacking

    London police are on the lookout for three suspects after an alleged attempted armed carjacking. Around 3 a.m. on Friday, police say a man was walking away from his car in the 500 block of Mornington Ave near Mornington Park when three men he didn’t know approached him.

    London police are looking for the people in the images following an alleged armed robbery on Dec. 9, 2022. (Source: London Police Service)

  • Report of sexual assault in London

    London police are investigating a report of sexual assault after they say a woman was assaulted in the north end of the city. On Dec. 5 around 10:45 p.m., police say a woman was walking on a path just north of Bridle Path, when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island