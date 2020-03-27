HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police say a close family member of one of their officers was in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer has been in contact with public health and is undergoing testing.

Halifax police say all other employees who were in contact with the officer are currently in isolation.

Police say they've started a disinfection of the workplace and pieces of equipment and vehicles the officer touched -- or potentially made contact with -- are also being thoroughly disinfected.