

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Police say they believe a wayward pig has made it home after roaming around Dartmouth, N.S.

Halifax Regional Police tweeted on Saturday that the force is ending its search for the owners of a black-and-white pig that was spotted roaming around Dartmouth's north end.

Police say officers searched the area for the portly animal, but to no avail.

The force put out a call on Twitter on Friday asking pig owners to contact police if their pet was missing, adding the hashtag ".ucantmakethisstuffup."

Some social media users were skeptical about the post's sincerity, but the official HRP Twitter account assured that while they like to "ham it up," they were indeed searching for a pig.

Police tweeted on Saturday that after receiving no reports of a missing pig, they were left to conclude that the runaway had wandered its way back home.