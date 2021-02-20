HALIFAX -- Halifax police have fined six people $1,000 each for two separate social gatherings that failed to comply with provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

Police say they received a report just after midnight of a social gathering that was exceeding provincially mandated gathering limits at a residence on Walnut Street in the city.

Officers responded and issued summary offence tickets to four men.

Shortly after, police responded to a noise complaint at a residence on Brunswick Street and ticketed a man and a woman after determining that there were more than 10 people at the gathering.

Under rules in place since mid-December, only 10 people are allowed to gather in a home.

That includes all household members.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021.