Halifax police heighten security amid tensions over the Israel-Hamas war

Security was heightened at some synagogues, mosques and schools in the Maritimes amid tensions over the Israel-Hamas war, although local authorities said there has been no specific threat.

“This conflict unfortunately is developing and it’s not getting any easier and then there was this event with the letter from Hamas that today would be a very dangerous day,” said Yoram Abisror of the Atlantic Jewish Council.

Hamas has been classified as a terrorist organization by many western countries including Canada. Violent statements by its former chief Khaled Meshaal Thursday put many on alert.

“When the announcement went out, people felt very insecure. People felt that even though nothing was concrete for Halifax,” said Abisror.

Abisror said some people in the Jewish community chose to remain at home and away from public places.

“I had some people tell me as simply as they would not send their kids to school. Even some employees asked not to come to the office and that’s fine.”

Halifax Regional Police said they are aware of the rising tensions.

“We’ve reached out to them and we’ve had communications, and we are deploying some officers throughout the city in a number of different areas to help alleviate that and help make them feel a little safer,” said Cst. John MacLeod.

He said extra patrols are happening around schools and places of worship in the city.

“At this point, there is no specific threat that has been brought to our attention, but certainly if there are things that we can do to address the concerns of the public, then we want to make sure that we do that.”

CTV News reached out to the Ummah Mosque, but no one was available for comment.

MacLeod said the increased patrols will continue as long as they are needed.

