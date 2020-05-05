HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have identified the man involved in a complaint that he was impersonating a police officer in the Clayton Park area on the weekend.

Police received a report around 1 p.m. Sunday that a suspicious person was parked in the parking lot at 61 Chadwick Place.

The caller told police that the man -- who was reportedly wearing a black hat with “RCMP-POLICE-GRC” written on it -- was sitting in a light grey sedan.

Police say, when the passerby asked the man what he was doing, the man said he was with Halifax Regional Police and was watching trails in the area.

The man and the vehicle had left the area before police arrived on scene.

Police say neither Halifax Regional Police nor the RCMP had officers in that area at the time.

Police say the man has been identified and the investigation is continuing. They also say there is no concern for public safety at this time.