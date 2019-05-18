Featured
Halifax police investigate after bar fight sends man to hospital
Halifax Regional Police are asking the public for information after an altercation at a Halifax bar early Friday morning left a man with life-threatening injuries.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, May 18, 2019 1:42PM ADT
Police say at 12:15 a.m. Friday, they were alerted to an injured person outside of Reflections Bar in downtown Halifax.
The victim, a 23-year-old Halifax man was taken to hospital for life-threatening injuries he sustained from a fall during the altercation.
Investigators are asking for anyone with information to call police or Crime Stoppers.