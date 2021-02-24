Advertisement
Halifax police investigate after car crashes into restaurant
Published Wednesday, February 24, 2021 3:47PM AST
Police say that at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday a vehicle struck the McDonald’s restaurant at 645 Windmill Rd. (CTV ATLANTIC / NATASHA PACE)
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Wednesday afternoon in Dartmouth.
Police say that at approximately 1:15 p.m. a vehicle struck the McDonald’s restaurant at 645 Windmill Rd. "The vehicle struck the building and came to rest inside the restaurant striking a person who was seated inside," Halifax police said in a news release. "The patron inside the restaurant was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries."
Police say they arrested the driver.