HALIFAX -- Police are investigating following a convenience store robbery early on Sunday morning in Halifax.

At around 1:59 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery in progress at a Needs Convenience location at 33 Herring Cove Road. Police say a man entered the store and demanded cash.

Police say the man fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his 30s. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black parka with a red sweatshirt underneath, as well as glasses and a black mask.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning this incident, or video footage from the area, to contact them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.