HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man was shot in his face on Saturday afternoon in Dartmouth.

At around 4:00 p.m., Police responded to reports of an adult male attending the hospital for treatment for injuries resulting from a gunshot wound to his face.

Police say they are investigating a report of the incident, which is said to have occurred on Leaman Drive at around 3:00 p.m. Police say the report alleges the man was shot at from a four-door black sedan driving in the area.

Meanwhile, the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to contact them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.