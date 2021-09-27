HALIFAX -- Halifax police say they responded to a call from a retail outlet on Washmill Lake Drive at 4:25 after getting a report that security officer had been stabbed.

"The male security officer confronted a suspect who was stealing merchandise from the store at which point the suspect turned on the guard stabbing him in the arm," Halifax police said in a news release. "The victim received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment."

Police say the male suspect fled the area on foot and described him as 25-30 years old and six feet tall. He was wearing blue jeans, sneakers and a baseball hat.

Police are still searching for the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or using the P3 Tips App.