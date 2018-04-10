

CTV Atlantic





Police are currently on the scene of a collision involving two women and a bus at a busy intersection in downtown Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the report of a collision involving a Metro Transit Bus and two pedestrians at the intersection of Spring Garden Road and Dresden Row around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday.

The intersection has since been closed and police are asking motorists to take an alternate route.

According to investigators, the two women who were struck by the bus have been taken to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.