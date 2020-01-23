HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a crossing guard was hit by a vehicle on Thursday morning in Halifax.

On Thursday, at around 8:30 a.m., police responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision at the intersection of Oxford Street and Norwood Street. Police say a 56-year-old female crossing guard, who was standing on the side of the road, was hit by a vehicle when it was pushed by another vehicle.

Police say the woman sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police also note one of the drivers had previously been issued a summary offense ticket for failing to yield to a vehicle in an intersection.

The investigation continues.