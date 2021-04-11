HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police say they’re investigating after two men broke into a Dartmouth home, stealing from the residents while one carried a gun.

Police say at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, they were called to a break-and-enter in progress in the 100-block of Princess Margaret Blvd.

According to HRP, two masked men dressed in black, one armed, forced their way into a home, stealing items. Police say the suspects fled in a white four-door car towards Windmill Rd., and managed to evade police.

While they searched for the suspects, police say they found a long-barrelled gun near the home that was broken into, on the street.

Nobody was injured, and the suspects are described as:

One man approximately 6 feet tall with a heavy build, wearing a black jacket and black pants, with a black ski mask.

Another man, about 5’7 with a thin build, also wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black ski mask.

Anybody with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.