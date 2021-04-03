DARTMOUTH, N.S. -- Police are investigating after a man allegedly forced his way into an apartment in Dartmouth, N.S., and attacked a woman with bear spray early this morning.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the call about the incident at 2:30 a.m.

Officers allege the man broke into the apartment and sprayed the resident with the bear spray before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

The 48-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is described as a white, heavy set man between the ages of 50 and 60 who was seen in a blue jacket and blue jeans.

Police are searching for the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2021.