Halifax police investigate break and enter at jewelry store

Police say the suspect was wearing a black hat, black mask, black hooded sweatshirt with a design on it, black t-shirt, black pants and grey and white high-top sneakers. He was also wearing a grey and red glove on his right hand. (Halifax Regional Police) Police say the suspect was wearing a black hat, black mask, black hooded sweatshirt with a design on it, black t-shirt, black pants and grey and white high-top sneakers. He was also wearing a grey and red glove on his right hand. (Halifax Regional Police)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

No response from PM to invitation an 'insult': First Nation

The Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "missed an opportunity" to show his commitment to the survivors of residential schools by not replying to its invitations to take part in an event marking the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau is joined by fellow candidates, left to right, Marc Miller, Melanie Joly, and Pablo Rodriquez as he makes a campaign stop in Montreal, Quebec, on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Toronto

Calgary

Edmonton

Montreal

Ottawa

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Vancouver

Vancouver Island