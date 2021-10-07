Halifax police investigate break and enter at jewelry store

HALIFAX -

Halifax police are asking for the public to help them find the suspect in a break and enter that occurred Wednesday at a jewelry store on Quinpool Road.

Police say responded to a report of a break and enter at 2 a.m. at Ash Jewelry, located at 6257 Quinpool Rd.

"A man smashed a window in the store, entered the business and took a quantity of jewelry," police said in a news release. "He then fled the area on foot."

Police describe the man as white with a tall, thin build.

"At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black hat, black mask, black hooded sweatshirt with a design on it, black t-shirt, black pants and grey and white high-top sneakers," the police news release said. "He was also wearing a grey and red glove on his right hand."

Police are asking anyone information about the suspect or video from the area to contact them. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or via the P3 Tips app.