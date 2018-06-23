

CTV Atlantic





A 23-year-old man is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed in downtown Halifax early Saturday morning.

Police say at around 1:45 a.m., they responded to a weapons complaint at a residence in the 2300 block of Brunswick St.

Police say the 23-year-old victim was sent to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.

Officers believe the suspect and the victim are known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.