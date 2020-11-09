HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious car fire that occurred late Sunday night in the Spryfield area.

Police say at 11:41 p.m. on Nov. 8, officers responded a report of a car exploding in the 0-100 block of Lynett Rd.

When police arrived, the vehicle was fully engulfed.

Halifax Regional Fire responded and extinguished the fire.

The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries or further damage to other property.

Police believe the fire is suspicious and are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.