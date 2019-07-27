

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Saturday afternoon in the neighbourhood of Clayton Park.

Police say at 2:36 p.m., they responded to a disturbance in the 100-block of Harlington Crescent.

When officers arrived they located an adult male who had been stabbed and was suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

An adult female has been arrested and remains in the custody of police. Police say the victim and suspect are known to each other.

The investigation is in its early stages, as police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.