Halifax police investigate collision between vehicle and cyclist

Halifax police are on the scene of an accident involving a vehicle and a cyclist in the city’s downtown area.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a collision at Hollis and Prince streets at about 3:25 p.m. Monday.

Police say the cyclist was taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Hollis Street is closed to traffic at Prince Street and police are advising drivers to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

The incident is under investigation and police say further details will follow when they become available.