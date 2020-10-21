HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a convenience store was robbed Tuesday night.

Police received a call at 8:32 p.m. on Oct. 20 to a robbery at the Needs Convenience store at 266 St. Margarets Bay Rd.

Police say a lone male entered with an imitation firearm and demanded cash from the till.

A struggle ensued between the suspect and another patron in the store. No one was hurt and the suspect fled with cash from the store.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident or who may have video from any of the areas where the incident occurred is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.