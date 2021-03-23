HALIFAX -- Police are investigating a robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning at a Halifax convenience store.

Halifax Regional Police say at 1:50 a.m. on March 23, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Needs Convenience, located at 6130 Chebucto Road, in Halifax.

According to police, a man entered the store, produced a knife, and demanded the money from the cash register. He was last seen walking south bound on Windsor Street. The employee was not injured.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, approximately 5’4” in height, approximately 40-50 years of age, with a dark brown beard. He was wearing a dark coloured toque, black jacket, grey sweatpants, and grey and white sneakers.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.