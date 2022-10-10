Halifax police investigate convenience store robbery
Halifax police are investigating a robbery at a Halifax convenience store Sunday night.
Officers responded to the Needs Convenience store at 6130 Chebucto Road shortly after 11 p.m.
Police say a man entered the store and damaged a door that leads behind the counter. The man then allegedly demanded money and cigarettes from the employee.
According to police, the suspect was wearing a green jacket, black ball cap, black pants and had a cast on his left foot.
Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to call police at 902-410-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
