Halifax police investigate Dartmouth armed robbery
Halifax Regional Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that happened early Saturday morning in Dartmouth, N.S.
A man and a woman entered the Needs Convenience Store on Highfield Park Drive just before 1 a.m., according to a news release.
The woman took out a handgun while the man grabbed cigarettes and money from behind the counter, police say.
The suspects fled on foot, and police say they were last seen running to a nearby bus terminal.
No one was injured in the incident.
Police describe the male suspect as:
- white
- about six-feet-tall
- medium build
- wearing a black sweater, black puffy vest, brown Nike shoes
- carrying a black backpack with “Canada” written on the front
Police describe the female suspect as:
- white
- about five-feet-two-inches tall
- medium build
- wearing a black hoody with a green-coloured logo on the front, black pants, black shoes and large black sunglasses
Police request that anyone with information contact the police at 902-490-5016.
The investigation continues.
