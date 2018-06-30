

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Dartmouth Friday night.

Police say multiple officers responded to the 60-block of Jackson Rd. at 8:54 p.m., to a report of gunshots fired from a small two-door white vehicle.

Officers were not able to locate the suspects or vehicle and are actively searching.

The first suspect is described as a black male with long curly hair, wearing a dark shirt. The second suspect is described as a black male. Police have no age or further clothing description for the suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.