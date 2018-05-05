

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a shooting Friday night in Dartmouth left a 24-year-old man injured.

At 11:15 p.m., police responded to a call of a man shot in the 20 block of Kennedy Drive.

Police say when they arrived on scene they found the victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police were not able to locate the suspect, but confirm the victim and the suspect are known to each other.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a residence also located in the 20 block of Kennedy Drive, and seized two firearms, a shotgun and a handgun, as well as ammunition.

Investigators are actively search for the suspect at this time. No description has been released to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing.