

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police are investigating after a marijuana dispensary was robbed on Friday evening.

Police say at 8 p.m. they responded to a report of a robbery at the Queen Mary Dispensary located at 1534 Queen St.

Staff reported that two men entered the business and approached a staff member. One of the male suspects produced a firearm and demanded that staff put product in a suitcase.

The suspects fled the business in a grey coloured vehicle towards Citadel Hill with an undisclosed amount of product.

One suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’3”, with a heavy build. He was wearing a black hoodie, black mask, and carrying a firearm.

The other suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’10”, wearing a light blue hoodie.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.