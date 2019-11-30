HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating following a convenience store robbery which occurred in Halifax early Saturday morning.

On Saturday, at around 1:40 a.m., police responded to a robbery at a Circle K location at 15 Fairfax Drive in Halifax.

Police say a man entered the business gesturing as if he was in possession of a weapon. The man made his way behind the checkout counter stealing cash and cigarettes. He then fled the store, heading behind the business towards Fairfax Drive.

No employees were injured during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20’s, around 5-foot-10 and was wearing a baseball cap, grey hoodie, black jacket, grey sweatpants and black shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the incident or the identity of the suspect to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation continues.