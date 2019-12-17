HALIFAX -- A 40-year-old Halifax man died in a three-vehicle collision at the corner of Bayers Road and Connaught Avenue just before 6 p.m.

Police say paramedics took the man to hospital but he was pronounced dead one hour later.

"The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin," Halifax Regional Police said in a news release. "It is too early know the cause of the collision, but, speed is believed to be a factor."

Investigators are on scene and gathering evidence so the intersection is closed to traffic in both directions.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or by using the P3 Tips app.