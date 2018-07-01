

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired on Gottingen St. on Saturday afternoon.

Police say at 1:10 p.m. on July 1, they received a report of gun shots fired at a four-door blue sedan in the 2400-block of Gottingen St.

Multiple officers responded to the scene and did not locate anyone injured.

The vehicle occupants and suspects fled prior to police arrival. A person of interest was seen running from the area. He is described as a black male, wearing a black hoodie with white stripes. There is no age or further clothing description at this time.

The street was closed to traffic in all directions from North St. to Buddy Daye St. as police investigated.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call police at 902-490-5020, or Crime Stoppers.