HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in Dartmouth early Monday morning.

Police say they were told the incident happened in the area of Demetreous and Bras Dor lanes at 4:45 a.m.

"Officers located a number of spent shell casings on the ground. At this time, no injuries have been reported," Halifax police said in a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information or video from the area at the time of the incident to contact police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.