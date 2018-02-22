

CTV Atlantic





Police in Halifax say there is no threat to public safety after they received a report of a suspicious package Thursday night.

Halifax Regional Police say the package was inside a building in the 5500 block of Cornwallis Street.

Officers responded to the scene and the department’s Explosive Disposal Unit was deployed to examine the package.

They concluded that the contents of the package didn’t pose a threat to public safety.

The origin of the package is still under investigation.