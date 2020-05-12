HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating after receiving reports of shots being fired in Dartmouth, N.S., Monday night.

Around 6:20 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired about 15 minutes earlier on Demetreous Lane.

Officers did find a vehicle with bullet holes in it.

There were no injuries reported.

Police say they’re still in the preliminary stages of their investigation and are asking anyone with information to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.