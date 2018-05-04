Police are investigating a robbery that occurred Friday afternoon in Halifax.

Police say at 1:41 p.m. they responded to a report of a robbery at Penelope's Boutique at 5685 Cunard St.

According to police, a man entered the store, produced a knife and demanded cash from an employee, before fleeing the store empty-handed. He was last seen running north on Agricola St.

Police searched the area with a K-9 team, but didn't locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 45-years-old, 5'8" with a slim build and a band-aid on his face. He was wearing a grey puffy jacket, blue toque, dark footwear and grey sweatpants.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect