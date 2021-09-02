HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in Dartmouth on Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to a report of a robbery on Tacoma Drive at 11:30 p.m.

"A man had been walking in the area and was knocked down by two men who were not known to him," police said in a news release. "The men took a quantity of cash from the victim and fled the area on foot."

Police describe one of the suspects as a white man who was wearing a blue shirt and blue pants.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or anyone with video from the area to call 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.