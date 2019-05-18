

Police say a woman who appeared to be pregnant robbed another woman outside of an ATM in Dartmouth, N.S. on Saturday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the Scotiabank on Portland St. at 1:23 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the female victim was withdrawing money from an ATM when a woman approached her and asked for money for a taxi.

After the victim handed over some cash, police say the suspect then demanded more, and then began pushing the victim. The female suspect also indicated there was a weapon in her parked car, but police say no weapons were seen.

The suspect then fled the bank with a male driver in a white older model vehicle.

Officers are looking for a black, woman in her late 20’s, about 5’4” with a small build. Police say she appeared to be pregnant and was wearing a black zip up hoodie with multi-colour patterned tights.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a man in his 20’s, and was wearing a hoodie with the hood up.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.