

CTV Atlantic





A shooting incident along a busy highway in Dartmouth Thursday night is under investigation.

Halifax Regional Police say shots were fired at a vehicle on Highway 111 around 9:20 p.m.

An older model dark-coloured van approached the vehicle and the driver fired shots at the moving car.

The vehicle was damaged, but no injuries were reported. Police believe the people involved know each other.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact police at 902-490-5016. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.caor using the P3 Tips App.