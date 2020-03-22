HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Spryfield home early Sunday morning.

Police say at approximately 4:20 a.m. on March 22, they responded to reports of neighbours hearing gunshots in the area of Tartan Avenue.

Officers responded and found evidence that a firearm had been discharged. Police say bullet holes were found in a residence, which was unoccupied at the time.

Police say they don't believe the residence was the intended target, and there were no injuries as a result of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, as police search for a suspect and the firearm involved.