

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating an incident that sent three people to hospital early on Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to a call around 1:10 a.m. that two people had been stabbed at an apartment building in the 500 block of Herring Cove Road.

The victims, a 33-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The man has since been treated and released from hospital.

Police later located a 20-year-old male, also at hospital suffering from non-life threatening injuries which are beleived to have occured during the incident.

Police do not believe this is a random act. The investigation is ongoing.