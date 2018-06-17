

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police are investigating a robbery that occurred early Sunday morning in Bedford.

At 12:05 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at Southgate Drive and Ravines Drive in Bedford.

Police say three male suspects approached another vehicle with three males inside and demanded money and cell phones. One suspect was carrying a knife, while another suspect was armed with a baseball bat.

The suspects fled in another vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money and personal belongings.

One suspect is described as a white male, with a tattoo on his face, carrying the knife. The second suspect is described as a white male wearing a grey hood and blue jeans, while the third suspect is described as a white male, wearing a camo hoodie and carrying a baseball bat.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.