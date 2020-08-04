HALIFAX -- Police are investigating following an arson on Tuesday morning in Halifax.

At around 8:37 a.m., Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency responded to a fire at a residence in the 3400 block of Barrington Street.

Police say fire crews quickly extinguished the fire and that one adult female was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation as a result of the fire.

Police say fire investigators believe the fire was intentionally set.

Meanwhile, the investigation is in its early stages. Investigators with the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are asking anyone with information concerning the incident to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.