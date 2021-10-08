Halifax police investigate suspicious circumstances after man allegedly approaches 10-year-old

HALIFAX -

Police in Halifax are investigating a report of suspicious circumstances after a man allegedly approached a 10-year-old walking in the city’s north end on Thursday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Oct. 7, a man approached a youth who was walking in the area of Normandy Drive and Rosemeade Avenue in Halifax.

Police say the man asked the youth if they wanted a drive, and drove away when they refused. The youth immediately reported the incident to a trusted adult.

According to police, the suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, approximately five-foot-five-inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair, a full beard and tattoos on his right arm. The only clothing description at this time is the man was wearing a black shirt. The man was driving a newer model black two door sedan.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.