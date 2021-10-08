Halifax police investigate suspicious circumstances after man allegedly approaches 10-year-old
Police in Halifax are investigating a report of suspicious circumstances after a man allegedly approached a 10-year-old walking in the city’s north end on Thursday afternoon.
Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Oct. 7, a man approached a youth who was walking in the area of Normandy Drive and Rosemeade Avenue in Halifax.
Police say the man asked the youth if they wanted a drive, and drove away when they refused. The youth immediately reported the incident to a trusted adult.
According to police, the suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, approximately five-foot-five-inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair, a full beard and tattoos on his right arm. The only clothing description at this time is the man was wearing a black shirt. The man was driving a newer model black two door sedan.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fourth COVID-19 wave levelling off, vaccination key to avoiding resurgence: PHAC modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at 'elevated rates,' according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
CRA says it's 'exploring' new data leak as Pandora Papers reveal complex world of offshore tax havens
The Canada Revenue Agency says it is exploring the latest massive data leak of offshore accounts, known as the Pandora Papers, as details emerge of how the ultra-wealthy spend their millions.
Public health agency head who was admonished by MPs leaving: PM
There's a new boss coming in to the Public Health Agency of Canada, as Iain Stewart—the president who was admonished by MPs in June—is out after one year in the job. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Stewart for his 'leadership in successfully implementing the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.'
Canadian officials meet with Taliban representatives in Qatar
As the economic situation continues to deteriorate in Afghanistan, diplomats from Canada and other western countries met with Taliban officials in Qatar Thursday to discuss humanitarian aid for the war-torn country.
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
Substance abuse correlated with higher risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infection: study
A new study has found that individuals with substance use disorder are more likely than others to have contracted a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.
N.B. reports two COVID-19 deaths, 130 new cases Friday as circuit breaker takes effect
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting two COVID-19 related deaths, along with 130 new cases and 72 recoveries on Friday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 881.
Facebook Messenger, Instagram facing issues for second time in a week
Facebook confirmed on Friday that some users were having trouble accessing its apps and services, days after the social media giant suffered a six-hour outage triggered by an error during routine maintenance on its network of data centers.
Trump hotel lost US$70M despite millions in foreign business
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's company lost more than US$70 million on his Washington, D.C., hotel during his four years in office despite taking in millions from foreign governments, according to documents released Friday by a congressional committee investigating his business.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario lifts COVID-19 capacity restrictions for venues used for concerts, sports and movie theatres
Ontario will lift capacity restrictions for certain large venues—including those used for concerts, sports and movies—this weekend.
-
Ontario installs newly designed HOV lanes and here are the rules
Ontario has installed new HOV lanes with different rules that might be confusing for some drivers seeing them for the first time.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto rapper wanted for first-degree murder arrested in Los Angeles
Toronto police say that a local rapper wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year has been arrested by police in Los Angeles.
Calgary
-
Alberta school staff, parents concerned about COVID-19 measures protecting students
Consort School principal Kevin Van Lagen says he's not confident in the province's ability to share timely information with parents and teachers.
-
'Upsetting for some': More COVID-19 protocol for Rocky View Schools staff, parents and volunteers
The superintendent of Rocky View Schools, the fifth largest school board in Alberta, says the division has decided to fall in line with requirements previously announced by other school boards in the region.
-
NEW
NEW | 'Do what you need to do': Leader of military nurses in Alberta hospital stays focused
A senior military nurse who has been deployed to Alberta to help overworked hospital staff caring for COVID-19 patients says she hopes to see the day when people's smiling faces will replace masks and family and friends will be able to gather safely.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | 'Do what you need to do': Leader of military nurses in Alberta hospital stays focused
A senior military nurse who has been deployed to Alberta to help overworked hospital staff caring for COVID-19 patients says she hopes to see the day when people's smiling faces will replace masks and family and friends will be able to gather safely.
-
Police monuments vandalized in Ezio Faraone park again
The Edmonton Police Service says a plaque and statue honouring fallen police officers have been vandalized for the second time in just over a year.
-
Edmonton election ward profile: Karhiio
Six candidates are battling for your vote in southeast Edmonton’s Ward Karhiio.
Montreal
-
Quebec minister says Montreal family doctors don't work enough, shifts new jobs to suburbs
Politicians and doctors are angry after a sudden shift of 30 doctor positions from the city to the nearby suburbs—which the health minister defended by saying Montreal doctors need to work harder. The move has been called political interference and has already sparked a legal challenge.
-
Health-care workers who refuse to get vaccinated should have their licences suspended: Quebec health minister
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé urged the various professional orders of health-care workers to suspend the licences of those who have still not been vaccinated.
-
What's open and closed in Montreal this Thanksgiving
Here is a partial list of what's open and closed in Montreal this Thanksgiving.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Centretown
Ottawa Police responded to a call for a collision involving a pedestrian at the corner of Bank and Gilmour Street at 2 p.m.
-
38 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa at the start of the Thanksgiving long weekend
Across Ontario, there are 573 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
-
Ottawa school with largest COVID-19 outbreak set to reopen on Tuesday
As of Thursday, 37 students at St. Benedict Catholic elementary school had tested positive for COVID-19.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario lifts COVID-19 capacity restrictions for venues used for concerts, sports and movie theatres
Ontario will lift capacity restrictions for certain large venues—including those used for concerts, sports and movies—this weekend.
-
24 new COVID-19 cases, one new death in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 24 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and one new death.
-
With gas prices soaring where are the lowest prices in London?
Gas prices have been steadily increasing across the country in recent weeks and London is no different.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 124 reopened after crash in Sundridge
All lanes of Highway 124 have been reopened in Sundridge following a crash Friday afternoon, the Ontario Ministry of Transportation said in a tweet just before 3 p.m.
-
Hwy. 144 between Onaping and Dowling reopened after fatal crash that killed two
Highway 144 between Onaping and Dowling has been reopened following a fatal crash that killed two people Thursday.
-
Food prices are rising ahead of Thanksgiving and here's why
Soaring grocery prices are noticed by shoppers and retailers ahead of Thanksgiving weekend in Toronto.
Winnipeg
-
Majority of Manitoba's 130 new COVID-19 cases are in unvaccinated residents
Manitoba public officials reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with two deaths.
-
German hunter charged with manslaughter in death of Manitoba man
Manitoba RCMP have charged a German man with manslaughter in the death of a Manitoba man.
-
Workplace Safety and Health investigating death at Rainbow Stage
Winnipeg's Rainbow Stage is mourning a long-time member who died this week while working in the theatre, prompting an investigation from Workplace Safety and Health.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police have received possible sightings of Shawn Wiebe – but are still asking for help finding him
Saskatoon police are once again asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.
-
Sask. tribal council pushed local leadership for homeless shelter after it 'lost faith' in former operations
The agency taking over operations at a Saskatchewan homeless shelter says it was in desperate need of local leadership.
-
Sask. assembling team to enforce COVID-19 public health orders
Saskatchewan is putting together a team, largely made up of retired police officers, to enforce public health orders.
Regina
-
Sask. dad says his 11-month-old daughter's physiotherapy treatment has been 'cancelled indefinitely'
A Saskatoon dad is raising concerns of the long-term impacts that healthcare service slowdowns could have on his 11-month-old daughter, as the Saskatchewan Health Authority continues to redeploy resources to help fight COVID-19.
-
576 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 576 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with four more deaths.
-
Sask. assembling team to enforce COVID-19 public health orders
Saskatchewan is putting together a team, largely made up of retired police officers, to enforce public health orders.
Vancouver
-
Vaccine mandate for B.C. teachers should be done provincially, not by school district: union president
The president of the B.C. Teachers' Federation is speaking out against the province's assertion that vaccine mandates for educators aren't its responsibility but up to school districts.
-
Here's how many black bears were killed by B.C. conservation in September, according to provincial data
Dozens more black bears were killed by conservation officers in B.C. last month, the latest provincial data shows.
-
Up to 15 cm of snow possible on some B.C. highway passes over Thanksgiving weekend
Drivers are being warned ahead of the long weekend that snow is likely in some parts of B.C. over Thanksgiving.
Vancouver Island
-
Letter signed by 200 leaders seeks protection for B.C.'s old-growth forests
More than 200 people including scientists, Indigenous leaders, politicians, actors and artists, have signed a letter calling on British Columbia Premier John Horgan to halt old-growth logging, a Vancouver-based environmental group says.
-
B.C. opens 'largest conference space on the Westshore' at Royal Roads University
The multi-purpose building, dubbed the Dogwood Auditorium, will be open for public event bookings beginning January 2022, the province announced Friday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide final update before long weekend
B.C. health officials will release an update on new COVID-19 cases, immunization rates and other relevant information Friday afternoon.