Halifax Police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred Sunday at a men's emergency shelter.

On May 6 at 10:04 a.m. police responded to a report of an unresponsive male at Metro Turning Point men's shelter at 2170 Barrington St.

The male was pronounced deceased at the scene and his death is being treated as suspicious.

Investigators of the Integrated Criminal Investigative Division and Forensic Identification Section are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.