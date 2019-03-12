

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police are asking for the public’s assistance in relation to the theft of a microscope that was stolen from Dalhousie University.

On March 1, police received a report of a theft that had occurred in a lab in the Life Sciences Building at Dalhousie University.

“On February 29, between 7:45 p.m. and 10 p.m., a Zeiss AxioLab A1 FL-LED microscope valued at over $30,000 was stolen along with a laptop computer,” Halifax police said in a news release.

Anyone with information in relation to the theft is asked to call police at 902-490-5016. Anonymoustips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips App.