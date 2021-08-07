HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police says it is investigating a violent altercation that broke out on Tower Road Saturday morning.

Police say around 10 a.m. they received reports of a "group in a physical altercation" on Tower Road near Victoria Road.

Officer say they located a man with serious injuries "consistent with a stabbing," as well as a second man with minor laceration injuries.

Both were arrested. One was brought to hospital while the other declined medical treatment, according to a release.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects and investigators believe the two men are known to each other.

Officers are currently on scene, including Forensic Identification members. Investigators with the Forensic Identification Section and the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are conducting the investigation, which is in the early stages.

HRP is asking anyone with information about either incident to call police or Crime Stoppers.