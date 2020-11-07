HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police is investigating reports of a suspicious incident that happened Friday in Clayton Park, a suburb of Halifax.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., police received reports of a man who allegedly approached a girl who was on a walking path near Woodward Avenue and Clayton Park Drive.

According to police, the man tried to get the girl into his vehicle and then grabbed her arm when she tried to walk away.

Police say the girl was able to flee the area and tell a trusted adult what happened.

Police describe the suspect as a 30 to 40-year-old man, 5’10’’ in height, with a dark complexion and stocky build. At the time of the incident, he was said to be wearing a long black coat with the hood up over his head, large black sunglasses, a black non-medical mask, black sweat pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information into the incident, or video from the area, is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.