Halifax Regional Police are investigating a violent home invasion in the city’s south end.

Police responded to the home in the 5200 block of Kent Street at 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police say two men came to the victim’s door and assaulted him when he answered.

Investigators allege the men also took several items from the home.

Police examined the scene but failed to locate the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.