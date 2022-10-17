Halifax police investigating after man assaulted with knife in Lacewood Drive area

Halifax Regional Police is currently on scene of an assault involving a knife in the Lacewood Drive area in Halifax.

Police responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at 2:15 p.m. Monday.

Once on scene, police say a man suffering from non-life threatening injuries was located. The suspect had fled the scene before police arrived.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, wearing a brown jacket and blue t-shirt.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released once available.

Anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.